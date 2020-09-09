To the editor:
I am a human being.
Over the coming months, we will hear these or similar words, softly spoken through the tears of fear and frustration by our fellow Wyomingites. At every turn, the devastation and shame felt by the poorest among us will grow in intensity.
Most of us will react to these events with surprise. How did this happen? Where is our representation? Are not the poor, the ill, the children and the elderly deserving of our compassion?
When the time comes, and come it will, what will happen when a child can no longer receive life-sustaining medication or the father who has been the family breadwinner faces a slow death penalty at the hands of ALS?
Who among us will give a hug to the mother and her children who desperately seek much-needed relief from the attacks of a brutal abuser?
Our words of solace to her, “Hang in there, just be strong.” How can we forget that older adult who isn’t ready for a nursing home, but that is the only option left for them? Lest we forget, that innocent person facing a trial without adequate legal representation.
Gov. Mark Gordon, all of these examples and many more will be the result of your “Devastating but Necessary” budget cuts. The one question should include how did this happen? Indeed those charged with budgetary projections should have seen this coming. Why, Gov. Gordon, did you target those least empowered and most vulnerable among us?
Your statement released in an Aug. 25 press release reads, in part, “I recognize the impact these cuts will have on Wyoming families, and I am truly saddened that we had to make them.” What is the most insensitive and uncaring result – People are going to die.
(s) jim aldrich
Cheyenne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.