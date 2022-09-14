Now the Billings Gazette went and done it.
I’ve put up with some rude indignities, like doubling up the Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday editions to cut delivery costs. I get it – the thieving internet threatens written news so they’re all cutting quantity to survive.
But what I saw when I opened up Tuesday’s edition, particularly the comics page, shocked me to the core, and I have a fairly stout core. The always hilarious Rubes and Tundra are gone, replaced by outliers, “The Argyle Sweater” and “Close to Home.”
I had been afforded a cryptic hint something was amiss from my geriatric Jumbles cohort and great friend Faith Holler when she texted, “What do you think of the comics page now?” She was well aware my dander was already up from the previous Mon/Tues edition when the comics pages were identical. That meant a missing Jumble, and when you’re walking on the Jumbles boy, you’re walking on the fighting side of me.
In a noble effort to rectify, they included the missing page on Wednesday, but twisting the knife deeper into my craw, completely omitted Wednesday’s LA Times crossword, a vital cog of my overall experience. The Gazette giveth and the Gazette taketh away, then wonders why we canceleth our subscriptions.
Right up front I’ll admit one’s life probably lacks a certain depth when changes to a comics page throw the psyche into crisis mode, but it’s not like I don’t have other priorities – including, but not limited to, the daily Wordle. If it were just the comics being blatantly shuffled, I could begrudgingly adjust, but you throw in crosswords and even a long-running advice column, you’re talking critical life changes that trail only divorce and death-in-the-family as mental health stressors.
I should offer perspective. On Monday, as every other day for a coon’s age, there were 15 comic strips stretching the entire vertical page and a half. Directly under were the Jumbles and the “Daily Crossword,” not to be confused with the challenging LA Times puzzle, appearing on a separate page with three extra comics including the delightful “Dilbert.” At the very top was the advice column by Jeanne Phillips, a relative of Abby and Ann Landers, I do believe.
So as Faith alluded to in her coyly cautioning way, Tuesday featured an entirely foreign layout with only 10 comics, down from Monday’s 18. They’re darn lucky they didn’t ax the priceless, dearly departed Frank and Ernest while leaving the world’s UN-funniest strip, The Born Loser. If so, I’d have launched a class-action lawsuit that woulda had the entire industry reeling. The Born Loser I will not miss – everything else, miss I shall.
Also gone is “Hints from Heloise” which will cost me God knows how many new uses for vinegar. And what do I find on a separate page? “Ask Amy!” Now I’m supposed to take advice from Amy Dickinson who’s likely not even related to Abby or Ann – just a lady off the street and they think I won’t notice since she has an “A” first name? Absurd!
The Jumble’s still there, but looks oddly different, as does the remaining crossword. Pages are colliding and Doug’s getting angry!!!
