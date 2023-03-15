If Dave Beemer had a nickle for every Pabst he drank at Top’s Tavern in Hooversville, Pa., in 1974, he’d have had enough to pay my dad the $20 for another week’s rent. Thank God he ran out. No shoes, no shirt, no legal ID? No problem; ol’ Tops would give you service with a smile, long as he remembered his false teeth that day. Legally blind, Tops had no patience for reading IDs, which is why Beemer and I drank there nearly every night as 19-year-olds living at my parents’ country house for three winter months. Beems now thinks Top’s Tavern is a story that demands public exposure, so I’ll try and do it justice.

