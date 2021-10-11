After a hot summer and overall beautiful fall, our first taste of winter is upon us.
Our first snowfall and temperatures below 30 arrived this week.
The colder weather is a reminder that it’s time to pack an emergency supply kit for your vehicle in case you become stranded.
WYDOT and the National Weather Service recently put out a reminder online of items that should be in your kit including:
• Jumper cables
• Flashlights and extra batteries
• First aid kit
•Necessary medications, along with formula and diapers for infants
•Non-perishable food such as nuts, energy bars and canned fruit (don’t forget the can opener)
• Water for each person and pets
• Sand or cat litter for better tire traction (bring a shovel)
• Warm clothes, gloves, hats, boots, coat and change of clothes
• Blankets or sleeping bags
To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. After assembling remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed:
• Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.
• Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.
• Replace expired items as needed.
• Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.
Ready.gov, a website designed to help you respond to and mitigate emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters, also encourages you to prepare a kit of supplies for your home. The idea is to be prepared by having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. There is a list of examples needed for a basic home kit on its website.
Winter is on its way, so remember to prepare, plan and stay informed.
For more information visit ready.gov.
Amber Steinmetz
