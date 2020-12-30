Thankfully, the year 2020 is in its final hours.
Undoubtedly, there has never been a year like this one since the Great Depression.
Beginning with the impeachment of President Donald Trump in January followed by the arrival of the coronavirus in March, the killing of George Floyd in May and the riots, looting and defund-the-police movement that followed to the divisive election in November, it was a year of unbridled tumult.
Of course nothing surpassed the impact of the pandemic and ensuing shutdown with all of the deaths and hospitalizations and fears; with teachers forced to attempt to educate students online; with suicides, drug abuse, alcoholism and depression being exacerbated and necessary surgeries and other treatments being canceled; with sporting events from the NCAA basketball tournament being cancelled to high school sports limiting attendance; to states and cities mandating closures and masks. It has been a year of firsts and not one of them pleasant.
This past year there have been incidences of people slugging it out over toilet paper, hoarding of food staples, rioting and looting, illegal and unfair manipulation of the CARES money and on and on.
However, not dissimilar to what occurred during the Great Depression, in the darkest hours of human suffering, the best of the human spirit also emerges.
There have been numerous examples of people donating to charities, of people risking their own lives to help others, of people bringing food to neighbors, of people sharing what little they have when others are hoarding, of essential workers committed to staying on the job, of first responders and hospital workers toiling long hours without breaks under harsh conditions, of retired law enforcement officers, doctors and nurses being called back to help out.
2020 has been an awful year, a year to forget. But it was also a moment in history when the light of human goodness shone through.
(2) comments
Actually the last 4 years has been awful...and will never be forgotten.Shame on Americans for allowing the last 4 years to happen.
Prior to the pandemic:
Almost 4 million jobs created since election in 2016.
The most employed Americans in history.
Creation of more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and manufacturing jobs growing at the faster rate in more than three decades.
Economic growth hit 4.2% one quarter.
New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
Median household income the highest ever recorded.
African-American unemployment recently was the lowest rate ever.
Asian-American unemployment recently the lowest rate ever.
Hispanic-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever.
Women’s unemployment reaching the lowest rate in 65 years.
Youth unemployment the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
Veterans unemployment reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Almost 3.9 million Americans have left food stamps since 2016.
The Pledge to America’s Workers has employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans and promoting vocational education.
Signed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in history. Over $300 billion poured back into the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
Trump tax bill produced lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years for small businesses.
Operation Warp Speed produced vaccines within unprecidented speed with the help of cutting red tape.
Yes, the last year was the pits, but love it or hate it, the totality of the present administration has been a resounding success.
