The pace of job loss seems to be escalating, but who notices besides the people whose jobs have been eliminated?
Well, their families. And, all those folks who advise on career and educational choices. I’d hate to be one of them. As my mother once liked to say: “Some people can’t win for losing.”
That statement would apply to the career counselor we had back in the day at Cody High School. As girls, we were advised to prepare ourselves for lives as mothers and homemakers. The boys took “vocational” training. That meant shop classes for the 5% of boys who weren’t headed for college degrees, and Home Ec for all the girls. As a fallback, we were urged to learn to type at least 60 words per minute. We could always, they said (at least to the girls), get a job as a typist.
Sound familiar when applied to some of today’s “fallback” skills?
And, like those, today’s fallbacks will probably remain useful but not quite as envisioned. Typing is now something everyone does on a keyboard. Home care/child raising is most often a shared function. But, who noticed when those big rooms full of small typing desks and clacking typewriters grew quiet and vanished ... .
An era ended, not with a whimper or even a gurgle as the last of the typing pools went down the drain.
Switchboard operators. Remember them? Every town had party lines managed by switchboard operators whose headphones could pick up any conversation. On the plus side, if you had an emergency, you “called” the operator, meaning (as best I recall) you simply picked up the phone and jangled the receiver. As often as not, the poorly paid women on the switchboard knew who you were and had already heard about your problem. (And, you think social media invades your privacy ... .)
When technology made the operators redundant, their loss didn’t take much out of the economy. It did alter the social structure a bit. No more gossip central.
Women weren’t alone in suffering from redundancies. Men whose jobs and skills were reliant on the use of horses mostly sought work elsewhere as did those in a long list of pre-industrial and, then, post-industrial professions. Who noticed? There used to be human cartographers who drew maps. There were once commercial artists who did all the print media illustrations.
Even and over time, cowboying took on a new meaning. Did we notice when most bunkhouses fell into disrepair and disappeared? Yet, we can still see young men lined up in boots and hats at the Silver Dollar. You might call that professional evolution.
The way we used words changed too. For example, “to pivot” no longer meant turning around but became a management mantra. A “computer” stopped being a woman mathematician (the first of these arrived in 1944 in the form of six women).
It wasn’t long, though, before women computers were replaced by male computer programmers, then that became an evolving profession ... soon to be replaced by AI. Columnists, like me, can be declared redundant right now. In fact, I feel AI breathing over my shoulder.
The possibility is so real that I consulted with Chat GPT on the subject. Here’s part of what it said: “As an AI language model, I do not have personal preferences, but I am programmed to provide insightful and informative content to readers.” It went on to share a long list of topics it would be prepared to write about for you.
Geeze. Talk about job insecurity. Will you notice when the byline changes? And, not to be too negative, but how about your job?
Right. Sometimes, you just can’t win for losing.
