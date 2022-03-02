To the editor:
In response to the Thursday letter to the editor, “Bill to amend the U.S. Constitution dangerous,” I believe the only solution to the overreaching, overgrown federal government and bloated federal budget is probably a Constitutional Convention. It is very evident that the entrenched politicians in Washington have no interest and will not allow a change in the status quo.
The main possibility of changing the way things are done is via a Constitutional Convention. The only other possibility is another civil war over states’ rights and limiting federal governmental authority, but we already had that and states’ rights and limiting federal governmental authority lost. I know that since history has been rewritten, most people believe the Civil War was fought purely over slavery. While slavery was part of the states’ rights issue, Lincoln made it an issue with his Emancipation Proclamation. I certainly do not want another civil war, and I am strongly against slavery in any form.
Among other items I believe:
1. ALL elected officials should be limited to ONE term. There is no reason to allow them to spend most of their time in office running for re-election using our money.
2. Once they leave office, before they run for any office again, they should be required to work in a non-governmental, real-world job, so they do not lose touch with reality as we have to live it.
3. ALL government employees and elected officials should fall under the same laws as everyone else. No special retirement. We obviously pay them enough, since there are always so many running for one office. Let them get their own IRAs and fall under Social Security. Unfortunately, now, any elected member of Congress, who serves one term, is paid his full salary for the rest of his life.
(s) nick rickenbaker
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.