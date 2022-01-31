It was one of those days. I was done-in, spent, wiped out, wasted – you get the picture. Parched and puckered, I meandered toward the drive-thru at one of our local fast-food establishments.
Now, I’m not saying it was my favorite fast-food establishment since I’m inclined to patronize them equally. With one, I adore the french fries. With another, soft drinks are so carbonated I have to choke and sputter to get them down – which I simply love. One has fresh-brewed iced tea, but never tries to talk me into some designer mix such as raspberry or peach. Yet another knows how to put the “fast” in fast food.
Basically, then, the need of the moment dictates where I’ll ease in my Jeep.
As I said, it was a crazy day, and I was thirsty. However, I wasn’t “running a 10K race” thirsty or “hiking up the Elks Fork Trail” thirsty – as if either would happen anyway. On the other hand, I needed more than a puny swig to “take the edge off.” What I needed was a medium drink: Not too big, not too small, but just right. With that in mind, I placed my order.
I reached the window, paid for my drink and the staffer handed me a cup the size of a large coffee can. It took two hands to hold the thing, and how was I going to drive? My question was, “Since when did ‘medium’ become ‘gargantuan’?”
Now I’m completely clueless as to what to order. For instance: To me, a medium drink lasts long enough to run errands over lunch hour – and fits into my cup holder. I don’t want to use two hands to hold a cup or have it so top-heavy that it tumbles in my lap when I pull into a parking lot. I swear, my last so-called medium drink was the size of a half-gallon of milk! Likewise, I don’t want a drink so small that one prolonged gulp empties it.
Small, medium and large used to do it for me. Such is not the case for the drink trade. Evidently, they want to be sure we consume more soda than we bargained for. Secretly, I’m thinking they’re in cahoots with the restroom industry.
With words like “super-size” and “colossal,” I fully expect to see a quart of soda, a pound of french fries or a square yard of pizza. Clearly, those words have the connotation of “big, really big,” and I would expect to need a small cart to handle that load. But “medium”? Tell me, shouldn’t a single female be able to hold a medium drink in one hand?
Soda sizing is only the tip of the fast-food iceberg. I ask for “light ketchup,” and the burger-maker interprets that as more mustard. I ask for extra pickles, and that same person figures I must really like pickles and installs a five-pickle layer on my burger. Don’t even ask me about what happens when onions are involved.
All this “customer ordering interpretation” and sizing are so confusing. What I really wanted was a traditional medium drink. I’m talking Goldilocks here: not too big, not too small, but just right.
Sure, I know a place where it’s right every time: home.
But, there’s not a drive-thru there… .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.