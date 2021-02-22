In a divisive period, it’s good to see people find the common ground on what can often be a controversial issue.
No one likes to see plastic bags along the roadway, and people of all political stripes want to see something done about it.
Last week’s story about plastic bags blowing around town, especially near the dump on WYO 120 S, garnered dozens of comments on Facebook (none of which appear to be anonymous). We couldn’t find one in favor of letting plastic bags take the area, and people offered all sorts of solutions, whether appealing to personal responsibility or government action.
We may disagree on how to do it, but in this as in many big issues, it’s good to see most people can agree on a problem that needs to be solved.
If we want to solve this problem, let’s listen to all possible solutions and pick what works best.
And let’s take personal responsibility and do what we can to improve our community. Do we need a ban or a tax to do what we know is right?
We rightfully take pride in our town and the landscape that surrounds it, whether it’s tourist season or not.
So let’s use this common ground to push for ways to keep our town and region free of plastic bags blowing in the wind.
And while we’re at it, let’s recycle properly. The city is reevaluating its dropoff recycling boxes in the Bomgaars and Walmart parking lots because people are misusing them, whether that’s putting paper in plastic or a bag of solid waste in any of them.
As with avoiding plastic bags, we know how to do better at this, so let’s just do it.
Zac Taylor
