Park County’s Commissioners made the correct decision last week by voting to table a vote on the preliminary plat review for a new residential subdivision between Cody and Powell.
The Buck Creek Estates Major Subdivision has planned 23 residential lots in the rural area between the two towns.
Heading the list of concerns for the commissioners was whether the area’s groundwater could support 23 new wells.
While the demand for building lots and subdivisions has surged during the past year, we applaud the commissioners in their decision not to jump to a hasty conclusion.
We, along with many Wyoming residents, believe in private property rights. But there are limits to those rights and for good reason.
While an individual should have rights to what he can do on his own property, that landowner should also be protected from what a neighboring landowner might do to devalue all properties in the area.
County zoning regulations are already in place, although they may not be keeping up with the demand of this time. Subdivisions have covenants to protect all property owners about and potential buyers should prepare themselves about what rules are in place before they buy.
Those rules are there to protect all of those who purchase land in that subdivision.
The county demands a hydrogeological study to determine if the planned subdivision has enough groundwater to support 23 homes.
With the price of residential lots in Park County, that is a great protection for purchasers.
Commissioner Chair Lee Livingston perhaps summed the decision up best: “I understand private property rights, but we’re also charged with making decisions to better the future of our county.”
The future of the county and the protection of its residents should always be the primary goal of the county government.
