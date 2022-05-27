To the editor:
In regard to Pat Stuart’s opinion in the newspaper dated May 24, here is my opinion.
I could care less what the county or state Republican party does.
I am a conservative first and a Republican second. I have no interest in conforming to political correctness. I am offended at being called an extremist and a white supremacist. I am neither.
People like me who want America first are not right-wing radicals. We want to drill for and use our own oil and gas. We are against buying it from Russia, Venezuela or OPEC. We would like to see manufacturing return to the U.S. We believe in protecting our borders. We believe in law and order. We believe in the Constitution and we believe in freedom.
The radical leftists are the name-calling elite. They are hiding behind the Green New Deal, which really means socialism, Marxism and communism. They hate this country and the Constitution and support the violent mobs that destroy our cities.
They are the ones that want everyone to conform. The radical-left Democrats are the ones threatening our democracy and our way of life. Stop twisting the truth, Ms. Stuart.
(s) nanette till
Cody
