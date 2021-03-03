Ever since Wyoming became a territory in 1868, its economy and the well-being of its citizens have been predominantly dependent on forces outside the state.
While industries such as ranching, farming, tourism and manufacturing play important roles in the state, it is the extraction of the state’s minerals that provides good-paying jobs and funds state and local governments through severance and ad valorem taxes.
Whether it is oil and gas or coal or trona or yellow cake uranium, the state’s fortunes have risen and fallen by the demand for Wyoming’s minerals or the lack of demand for those minerals.
With a boom-and-bust economy dictated by forces outside of the state, Wyoming’s economy and its residents have made a very good living at times by shipping the state’s resources out of state. Little has been accomplished in the past to add value to the minerals before they leave the state.
And while the Biden administration has slapped a moratorium on coal and oil and gas permitting on federal lands in the state, there is, however, hope on the horizon, especially in the coal industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon recently announced initiatives to expand development of clean coal technologies for electrical generation.
But more exciting is that just last month, researchers at the University of Wyoming announced they have discovered a one-step method to turn pulverized coal into nano-graphite, a material used not only as a lubricant, but in products from fire extinguishers to lithium ion batteries.
UW researchers are also exploring ways to make car parts and other products from carbon fiber derived from coal.
Perhaps the most exciting news is that a private company, Ramaco Carbon with an office in Sheridan, received a permit from the state in December to open the Brook Mine just north of Sheridan.
It is the first new coal mine permitted in the state in more than 40 years.
The company will not use the coal to burn, but says “it is creating an ecosystem of researchers, manufacturers and innovation in Wyoming in an effort to utilize coal beyond just electricity production.”
The company is researching ways to use carbon fibers and other products from coal in the production of medical equipment and other carbon-based products.
Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins said in a statement, “Regardless of dated perceptions, there are vast, exciting and innovative developments being made in the use of coal both in the United States and abroad.”
Wyoming has the coal. If the technology can be advanced through state and federally funded research and private industry development, the state can become less dependent on outside forces and coal will once again become a valuable Wyoming resource.
