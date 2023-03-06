Having recently moved into a new house and wanting to make it a home, I spent many hours going through what passes for art in my life, selecting which pieces to put on which walls.
In the process, I realized that the one thing every piece has in common is so basic as to be taken for granted: each is a human creation, produced by an individual’s hands, imagination and skills. That’s true of what I own now. Give it a few years (or a few months), though, and that might no longer be true in my home or yours.
A new kind of “art” has burst onto the world stage, something called “generative” or “algorithmic” art. Whatever it’s called, it is here, it’s something anyone can do, it’s winning awards in the art world, taking jobs away from commercial artists and spawning entirely new industries.
The process begins with an algorithm that has been fed many millions of images and has learned how to respond to verbal commands (called “prompts”). It analyzes the prompt, selects segments from its memory, puts them together and produces visual responses. The results can be staggering, but until January of this year the technology was not something the average person/artist could use.
Then, two months ago Open AI released an art-generating program called DALL-E. As homework for this column and, since it’s currently free, I tried it out. First, though, I read up a bit on other people’s experiences.
Key to use of this art generator, I learned, is the prompt. The more detail you put in the prompt, the better. On the other hand, too much detail can lead to startling results. Okay, then.
I started by asking for “a white horse galloping through a field of sunflowers at sunset in the style of Monet.” In less than a minute, DALL-E gave me four images, each with a white horse galloping in a field of sunflowers, each with some bit of sunset, each fuzzed up. None was close to my vision, so I played with the wording in the prompt, became frustrated and gave up. Instructing the program on composition, color, light and so on proved a bit more than I wanted to or could tackle.
This difficulty in writing prompts is one reason DALL-E is spawning entirely new industries. The other big reason? The staggering fact that after only a couple months, DALL-E has logged 1.5 million users who are now generating 2 million images a day.
Let me repeat. Two million images a day.
No wonder there are books like the “DALL-E2 Prompt Book.” There are websites and chatrooms and a new start up that charges $1.99 for prompts. There are people who advertise themselves as prompters, expecting to be paid to help you realize your dream image. And, this is just the beginning.
Where next? Perhaps the plasma screens we use to watch TV will become interactive screens, giving us constantly shifting art ... visuals that we can generate ourselves. Soon, maybe, we’ll be telling Google or Siri or Alexa, “Show Heart Mountain at sunrise with a cowboy galloping through sagebrush in the foreground.” And, how about generative art replacing paint on our walls, with ... ?
Didn’t I see this in a sci-fi movie?
