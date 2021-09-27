To tell the story of overreaching, I love aphorisms – like a bridge too far. That bridge existed. It was one bridge too far for General Eisenhower and a daring plan to end WWII.
The operation failed at Remagen’s bridge across the Rhine. Many, many paratroopers died. Eisenhower had tried too much, too soon.
Sometimes society does the same thing in much less obvious but every bit as dramatic ways. Sometimes so many people are involved that we don’t even realize what’s happening.
Like, here we are in the midst of an epidemic of epic proportions with a significant portion of the population eyeing the vaccine as a societal and proverbial bridge, as government overreach, and claiming a right to refuse.
A right to refuse? Maybe. For the moment.
Think back ... not too long ago but before our lifetimes, about the time our ancestors began to exert their rights (by forming a more perfect union). Almost simultaneously, though, they began giving up those rights of individual choice. One by one they disappeared, absorbed by society, legislated by government.
The dairyman, for example, gave up his rights to let his cows stand in manure or reuse the same dirty bucket for milking or sell milk before it’d been pasteurized. By the same token, children stopped dying (in vast numbers) from contaminated milk.
Almost all food handlers lost rights in the same way while the rest of us gained rights, like the right to pour our cereal of choice into a bowl knowing for a near certainty that we won’t find rat dung among the kernels.
Between the various levels of government and regulations and regulators with their untold numbers of laws and rules, their “thou can’t,” “nots” and “you have tos,” society has become safer, life expectancy has gone up, human capital is seen as valuable capital and is mostly treated as such. The result, though, is that while we gained rights that keep us healthy and relatively secure, we’ve lost the right to act as we wish on many, many, many levels.
We are a regulated people. We are the next best thing to socialists and our system to socialism. Step by step, rule by rule, we’ve lost, we’ve gained, we’ve ... .
Really! You can’t not stop at a stop sign. You can’t burn your trash. You can’t use your backyard as a firing range. You can’t let your dog run free. You ... .
You get the point. But, what can you do?
Enter a bunch of politicians and a cause. The bridge is right there, they say. Biden has overreached.
The Democrats want, they say, to take away yet another right– this time your right to choose to get sick and get other people sick and count on society and its medical facilities to save you. Maybe. Or, maybe, to die. As soldiers did on the bridge at Remagen.
That vaccine. It’s just one bridge too far – one threatened right too many. Isn’t it.
Or is it?
I'm not sure of your point, other than a seeming wish not to offend any readers, but your history is a little rusty. Remagen bridge was captured by ground troops (not paratroopers) who happened to run into a more-or-less intact bridge and jumped at the chance to establish a bridgehead across the Rhine. Eisenhower may have been disappointed at the failure to take the bridge at Arnhem, in The Netherlands, but he neither failed at a Remagen, nor planned it in the first place.
