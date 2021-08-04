To the editor:
On July 28, I experienced a fall, down several steps at the Rec Center, which fortunately did not turn out to be of serious injury.
But I want to recognize the staff for the outstanding, rapid, compassionate and professional way they sought to take care of me. Several, including the manager, very quickly became involved, some of whom I did not know their names, but I did know Debbie, who I believe was the first to respond, and Ellen, who immediately called my wife. Others called the Cody EMT team who arrived in minutes, escorted me back to a private room to provide attention and treated my injuries prior to the EMT’s arrival.
I was so impressed and grateful for each of this team’s professionalism and concern. Thank you, Cody Rec Center team.
(s) kent dyer
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.