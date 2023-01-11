We humans sure waste a lot of time asking trite questions amid final, romantic confrontations.
Forlorn and suspicious lovers need look no further than old country songs when struggling to express hurt and anger. If you’ve got something to say, just say it with rhythmic brevity and never be afraid to plagiarize.
Really, there must be 50 ways to leave your lover, so save all the long, drawn-out negotiations destined to fail. You don’t need to discuss much; just slip out the back, Jack, or drop off the key, Brie, and get yourself free.
But too often a laborious conversation unfolds when husband comes home after being out all night again. “Where have you been?” begins the interrogation. He meekly mutters, “I worked late again and my car broke down.” “Are you seeing someone else?” she barks, to which he asks incredulously, “Of course not; why would you even ask that?” “Because there’s a bra hanging out the back of your pants, that’s why!!!”
With all due respect to the distraught gal, just keep it simple. Say, or sing if you prefer: “Whose bed have your boots been under?” Especially if he’s not wearing shoes, he’ll connect the dots. Amid his desperate pleadings, cue up: “Here’s a quarter; call someone who cares!”
With two of the most romantic holidays approaching – Groundhog Day on the 2nd and Valentines Day, this year falling on the 14th, smooth parting lines will be at a premium. Statistics likely tells us more breakups occur during Valentine’s week than any other time of year. The words one chooses to save or end a relationship can make all the difference in pride left intact.
So just say it and go. Put him out like the end of a midnight cigarette, same advice for you fellas – take her new lover’s glass of champagne and get to-steppin.’ Never forget you’ve got friends in low places; just get on down to the old Oasis where the whiskey drowns and the beer chases, the blues away. You’ll be okay.
Johnny Cash, with that gravely voice that’d chase a funeral procession down an alley, once growled to his own father, “My name is Sue; how do you do? Now you gonna die.” No mincing words there. That’s no way to talk to Pop, but naming your boy Sue is no way to send him out into the cruel world. They ended up busting through the wall, kicking and a-gouging in the blood and the guts and the beer.
But I painfully digress. Once when ol’ Johnny got dumped, he declared in anguish, “I’ve been flushed from the bathroom of your heart.” I guess we’ve all felt swirled around a toilet at one time or another, but one can still exit with that powerful last word. Keep it somewhat classy though, unlike Loretta Lynn sniping at her soon-to-be-ex: “You’re the reason our kids are ugly.”
Hey, there’s no need to go there. If your kids are that painfully homely, there’s obviously enough genetic blame to go around. There are much more graceful ways of parting. You don’t need to be coy, Joy, just set yourself free.
