There are few bonds more sacred than a mother and child, a boy and his dog, or a husband and wife. Of course, it should come as no surprise to you that no bond is stronger than a musician and his or her guitar.
Willie Nelson still plays his battered Martin acoustic, “Trigger.” He has worn holes in the instrument. He went to great lengths to keep Trigger safe from government confiscation when he owed substantial back taxes to the IRS. Eric Clapton played his Fender Stratocaster, “Blackie” until it was no longer useable. He sold the icon at auction for his favorite charity. The oracle went for $959,500. What follows are some stories about when that bond of artist and instrument is broken.
Heavy Metal guitarist Zakk Wylde famously plays a Gibson Les Paul guitar. He became a huge star by backing Ozzy Osborn. Zakk’s trademark guitar is a bullseye patterned Les Paul named “The Grail”. Early in his career he was touring in Texas. As legend has it, his prized axe fell out of the equipment truck and went missing. A distraught Wilde offered a cash reward for the return of his missing six-string. There were no takers for the reward.
Three years later a Les Paul guitar with a bullseye pattern was purchased at a Dallas pawn shop. The new owner did some exploring and maintenance on his new guitar and found the initials “ZW” scratched into the backs of the pick-ups of the guitar. An educated guess led him to contact Zakk Wylde’s management. A thankful Wylde gave the finder a signature guitar in exchange for his long lost-friend.
Jamison “Junior” Brown was born in Arizona and grew up in Kirksville, Ind. He got his first big break playing for Asleep at the Wheel but soon became a solo artist. His amazing chops and talent led him led him to invent and develop a unique instrument, the “guit-steel”. The guit-steel is a double -necked guitar that features both a regular six-string instrument and a lap-steel guitar combination (It’s really cool. Look it up).
A couple of years ago, Junior Brown and his wife and rhythm guitarist Tanya Rae Brown were staying in a Holiday Inn in North Attleboro, Mass. That night, someone broke out the back window of their rental car and stole Tanya Rae’s Martin Shenandoah acoustic guitar and Junior’s guit-steel dubbed “Big Red.” Desperate pleas went out over Facebook by Junior offering $2,000 to anyone who could recover these beloved instruments. Two fans chimed in, “My wife and I are both veterinarians here in Monahans, Texas. I’ve been a big fan of Junior Brown since I first heard “Highway Patrol.” I would like to add $1,000 to the reward money offered for the safe return of his guit-steel and his wife’s Martin guitar.” Unfortunately, there is not yet a happy ending to Junior Brown’s missing guitar story. Might you have any information?
Two missing guitar stories, one happy and one undecided. In future columns I will tell you about two missing guitar stories that are almost too fantastic to be believed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.