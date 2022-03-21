Okay, I’m hooked.
I’ve become one of a couple million people a day who can’t kickstart their morning without playing the online game Wordle. Yes, every morning, I grab my phone, click on the app and challenge myself to find the five-letter word of the day in six tries or less. The concept is remarkably simple, but a test nonetheless.
I learned that Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle invented the game in 2021 for himself and his partner to play. He made the game public in October 2021, and by December, the game became more and more popular when Wardle added a way for players to post their daily results on social media. Wardle’s relatives began to call the game “Wordle,” a pun based on his last name – and it stuck.
On Jan. 31, 2022, the New York Times purchased Wordle to add to its other online games. They have one game a day available at no charge with the Wordle app. To get in some practice, there are similar apps I can use to play as many games as I want, but it’s that one a day that really counts. Many players in my group of friends express a bit of sadness if they solve the puzzle in two or three tries. “Now, what do I do with the rest of my day?” they ask.
Now, I don’t know a thing about creating an online game; maybe it’s easier than it looks. Still, even in this simple game, to think all our random choices – all two million of us players – lead to a single word is amazing.
Of course, that assumes we find the word in six attempts.
For those who aren’t familiar with Wordle, it goes something like this: I start the puzzle by tapping out a five-letter word with my keyboard – any five-letter word I choose. If a letter isn’t in the puzzle, the tile is black; if it’s in the puzzle but in a different spot, it’s yellow. When the tile is green, the letter is in the right place. Then, through the process of elimination, I fill in the missing letters until I find the correct word – within six tries.
Personally, I don’t have a strategy for this game. If I’m watching TV or reading a news story on my phone, I’ll pick up a five-letter word to begin. I see an ad for a restaurant, and I think “steak.” A TV commercial about a furniture sale comes on, and I tap out “couch.”
Other folks have a favorite word or two they always use. For example, I might use “strap,” and in one word, I’ve used four consonants. Other folks like “adieu” since it has four vowels. Believe it or not, on a practice game, I picked the correct word on the first try – yes, really!
Wardle says he was happy to sell the game to the Times because he couldn’t keep up with Wordle’s popularity. “On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been a little overwhelming,” he added. “After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.”
I’m not sure I’d say “great,” silly maybe…
