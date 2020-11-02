To the editor:
It was brought to my attention that your paper reported that the Senior Center Board had a meeting to discuss the complaints of all the card players, but none of us showed up for the discussion.
While this is true, you might have inquired of us why nobody attended the meeting instead of implying that we weren’t interested enough to go. The reason we didn’t was because we knew nothing about this meeting. None of us were notified that such a meeting would be taking place.
Believe me, those who could have attended would have. So maybe next time, you could get your information straight instead of acting like network news and not reporting the WHOLE story.
It really does not matter anymore at this point. When things return to normal at the Senior Center, they will find they are working with less funding because none of the card players will return. We hope the rest of the members enjoy the Cody Office Building.
(s) mary smith
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.