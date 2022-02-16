Perhaps one of the most colorful institutions of the Old West was the rowdy frontier saloon. These establishments arrived in the Big Horn Basin with the first wandering cowboys and hide hunters.
After all, in those days there was not much else around, and the lonely range riders needed some place to socialize, have fun and spend a little money.
Nearly all male citizens at one time or another took in their pleasures among the local watering troughs. Here could be found many and varied recreations: playing cards, gambling, shooting pool, conducting business, or anything else he desired, all sheltered from the dust and cold wind.
The cowboy, freighter, ditch digger, clerk and merchant all mingled as relative equals in this setting, where the only factor to limit enjoyment was a satiated gullet.
Competition was often intense among rival booze peddlers. Free food was frequently offered to attract business and maintain customer loyalty. Some saloons fostered their own social cliques and political gangs.
Western saloons usually served a combination of beer, whiskey and absinthe. Some barkeeps purchased alcohol from suppliers, but logistics could be difficult in frontier towns. Thus, saloon keepers oftentimes produced their town spirits, called rotgut, or were supplied by local bootleggers. When this black market was of poor quality, it was called Red Eye or Coffin Varnish.
Nearly every saloon had a finely polished wooden bar, with a brass foot rail and a few spittoons.
The swinging doors found in many thirst emporiums were meant to allow easy passage while also letting patrons see who was about to enter. Most importantly, the door provided a visual buffer shielding the innocent passerby from the vulgar activities occurring inside.
Saloons were distinct from our modern bars, which are really just restaurants that also serve liquor. In decoration and design they adapted themselves strictly to masculine tastes. Any woman within the ballpark of respectability never stepped foot inside a saloon. To do so would be social suicide.
Saloons represented the Victorian-era ideal of the separate spheres of men and women. They were places where working men could blow off steam after work and a father could go to avoid spending time with his family. In those days men usually did not drink alone, nor did respectable men drink at home. Drinking was a social activity meant to be performed in the company of others.
Visitors were at times simultaneously fascinated and scandalized by what they observed in these grimy watering dens.
“During the day these places were benign enough” one old Cody resident recalled. “But as night came on, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when the sheep and cattle men came to town, activity revived, sometimes to the embarrassment of a tenderfoot newcomer who happened in at the wrong moment. Old Sam Berry, when feeling good, enjoyed nothing better than forcing some stranger to dance by shooting at the floor near his feet.”
For many reasons saloons were considered detrimental to community and family life. Many people wished to put these “cesspools of iniquity” out of existence. A progenitor of the larger prohibition movement, the Anti-Saloon League crusaded against the inherent vice of saloons. And while prohibition generally failed to curb America’s consumption of alcohol in the long-term, it did in fact successfully destroy the institution of the saloon.
“Cody is not good,” an early traveler recalled. “It’s a typical cow town, a round-up center, and nobody lives there except tin-horn gamblers, barkeeps, and cow-punchers out of a job.”
Apparently Cody’s old saloon scene left much to be desired in the eyes of some.
