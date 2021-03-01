Okay, Representative Cheney, what comes next?
You made a courageous stand in voting for impeachment. At the same time, you boosted your standing on the national stage and won applause as that rarest of politicians – one seen as acting out of conscience despite the political price.
The immediate cost to you, of course, was censure from your Wyoming base. The long-term cost might be a major setback in political career due to a lost election.
It’s safe to say that we all admire what you’ve managed to accomplish in a short period of time: moving into the number three chair in the House of Representatives, becoming a national figure, initiating and pushing passage on a very large number of bills. More, your legislative colleagues kept you as one of their leadership.
Impressive. Very impressive.
You know the business of government, and you know how to get its work done. You deliver on campaign promises.
But that and $5 will buy you a latte at the Rawhide in Cody. You need to win back voters.
In that, you’re not alone. The Republican Party as a whole seems to be trying to figure out ways to accommodate to a new reality with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stretching heroically to straddle a chasm the size of the Grand Canyon.
Some of the political pundits see his “business as usual” approach as a strategy to link traditional and extremist Republican factions. That is, legislate and hope that congressional work will remind everyone of why political parties exist – not to create a one-man band but to accomplish common goals.
I notice you, too, are doubling down on your practice of delivering legislation on Wyoming platform issues. Better yet, you’re increasing our state’s already disproportionate influence in Washington by getting yourself on the executive committee of the Western caucus.
I’m wondering, though, if that will be seen here as less a winning strategy and more just your job. And is any of that enough to overcome the anger that led the Wyoming Republican Party leadership to censure you? Can it carry you over the hump in the next election?
Maybe. Probably not. Anger and passion tend to trump (pun intended) self-interest every day.
The wild card is that we’re in a time of change for everyone, not just Republican. The country is on the move again. Some analysts predict, even, that we’re headed toward a great leap in prosperity. Possibly as much as 8% this year.
If that economic spurt benefits Wyoming voters, which is very much in doubt, will that give you an edge?
In a curious way, I hope something works for you. Not only is watching you work (albeit from a distance) one of the best games in town, it’s great to see a smart woman use her advantages wisely and well.
Less than two years now until the next election. So? What next?
