When nephew Jay invited me to a sex party at his daughter Taylor’s house, I was a little taken aback.
Back in my day, you never heard of such a thing. Maybe it went on in private, but you sure didn’t get an open invitation. If my Mom and Dad knew about this kind of get-together, they’d roll over in their graves.
And I’m not even sure if that’s possible, but my point is I know Dad never knew ahead of time what sex any of his six kids would be till a doctor came out to interrupt his newspaper reading with, “It’s a boy.” I picture Dad grunting, “Hmm,” and continuing to clip grocery store coupons.
But these days, expectant parents have these big sex parties where everyone sits around waiting to hear what God never intended to be prematurely revealed - boy or girl - months before the actual drop.
I think I’ve actually heard it referred to as a “Reveal Party.” I told Jay, partially in jest, “Well, I’m pretty sure Taylor’s sex is female, so why the big mystery?” I didn’t make the party, but I’m told niece Taylor and Kenton are expecting a girl. One must be careful with expectations, though, as I don’t know how accurate these sonagrams really are. Unless the kid is face-up, they all pretty much look the same at that age.
I don’t know why prospective parents want to eliminate that exciting element of surprise anyway. It’s like many years ago when I’d bet big bucks on football games, and if I wasn’t home to watch, I would VCR it. Anytime I’d run into a known sports fan, I’d say, “Before you say anything, do NOT tell me the score of the game. I’m taping it and knowing the score will jinx me.”
I’m working on a roof near Livingston School, when I saw ol’ Donnie Houtz (old-timers may recall his Main Street, Cody Deli) strolling by. He says, “Hey Dougie, who’d you bet on today?” I said, darn near begged actually, “Notre Dame, but whatever you do, don’t tell me who won.” First words out of his mouth were, “Had their field goal kicker not missed that 35-yarder, they’d have won.”
I was enraged like a fat man seeing a “closed” sign on a buffet door and wasn’t that far from climbing down the ladder to throttle a fellow gambler 25 years my senior. Should I ever be an expectant father, and admittedly the clock is ticking loudly – and some goofball walked by the roof to say, “She just gave birth and it’s a boy,” I’m sure I’d react with that same outrage.
Ya know, even though childbirth is theoretically a blessed thing, it can also be fertile soil for humor. My buddy Sam Rullo used to tell people, “When Doug was born, they threw away the kid and kept the afterbirth.” I’d retort, “When Sam was born, the doctor slapped his mother.”
All seriousness aside though, I’m happy for Taylor and Kent, but if it turns out to be a boy, I hope a lesson was learned about these wild sex parties. The Lord does not approve.
