With the opening of the East Entrance and Yellowstone National Park celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, we can likely expect a record number of tourists to come through Cody this summer.
But before the season gets too busy, we’d like encourage everyone to be alert while driving around town.
Earlier this week one of us at the Enterprise was driving in the right lane on Big Horn Avenue, when a vehicle with out-of-state plates in the left lane began merging without checking their mirror or signaling.
At the 16th and Sheridan intersection, that same vehicle was in the right turn lane but instead went straight, which could have caused collision if the driver in the correct lane hadn’t slowed.
I’m sure many of us have stories over the years of out-of-town drivers – flipping U-turns in the middle of Sheridan, driving through stop signs, etc.
It’s definitely frustrating and dangerous, and if they were paying closer attention to the rules of the road it likely wouldn’t happen. But I’m sure many of us on our own trips out of town have been busy following directions to our destination or were just gawking at the scenery and have done something similar.
If you live on the North Fork or are taking your own trip to Yellowstone, be wary as well as there are plenty of places where a motor vehicle crash could occur. And we all know how dangerous the area around the Red Barn can be, with one or more accidents around there alone each year.
Hopefully the number of crashes caused during this busy summer by inattentive driving will be minimal.
But locals should pay careful attention while out and about in the coming months to help keep not only ourselves but visitors safe.
Amber Steinmetz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.