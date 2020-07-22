To the editor:
I recently read the negative political advertising against Nina Webber in this newspaper and listened to it on the radio.
I find it appalling when a candidate for office runs out of good things to say about themselves they switch to saying bad things about their opposition.
Moreover, I was surprised to see the negative ad in the Cody Enterprise missing the source of the advertisement. One would think in this divisive era consuming our nation a sitting representative could rely upon her voting record instead of vague, misrepresented bullet statements in an unsigned advertisement. I would encourage the current representative from House District 24 to clean up the tone of her campaign.
(s) vincent vanata
Cody
(Editor’s note: The ad that ran on page 3A of the July 16 newspaper was one ad paid for by the Friends of Sandy Newsome. An updated version of the same ad can seen in the July 21 paper on page 7A.)
