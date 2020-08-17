There’s nothing I like better than a good road trip.
Whether it’s a day-long outing to Yellowstone or a long haul to Colorado’s Front Range, I just love going places.
I think it’s genetic.
Growing up, we were always off to parts known and unknown. I think my dad took seriously the admonition to “see the USA in your Chevrolet,” even when we had that ugly, mint green Plymouth station wagon.
As I’ve traveled – and been privy to a host of visitor conversations here in Cody Country – I think I’ve discovered one fundamental tenet of travel: compatibility of the passengers.
For example, all those traveling together must have the same basic road trip philosophy (RTP). For example, the “Point A to Point B” traveler is the bane of existence of the “leisure trip mentality.” Those who want to “get there and get there fast” cannot tolerate those of us who want to stop at every historical marker or scenic vista.
There’s another complex RTP issue: the battle between the food snob and the garbage gut. The food snob always wants to “eat real food.” No fast food burgers and fries or convenience store corn dog and nachos for this bunch. They insist on sitting at a table, ordering from a menu and asking questions like, “Is the tea freshly brewed?” or “Do you mash your own potatoes?”
The garbage gut, on the other hand, deems a Twinkie, a Diet Coke and a bag of corn nuts a balanced meal. They don’t consider it a challenge to balance a cup of coffee, a donut and breakfast burrito on the dashboard. They simply want to hit the road.
The one who controls the music can also make or break a road trip. That was never a problem for my brother and sister and me. Witness our trip 20 years ago to Washington, D.C., when we belted out the “sizzlin’ hits of the ’60s and ’70s” on the Beltway. There’s nothing like the Beach Boys to make bumper-to-bumper traffic almost bearable … well, almost.
I’ve picked up a few other road trip hints along the way. First, everyone in the vehicle needs to be dressed alike. Oh, there’s no prescribed road trip uniform. It’s just that the battle of thermostat can turn ugly if one person wears sweats and another chooses shorts and a tank top.
Next, road trip organizers must also consider those passengers predisposed to motion sickness. I’ve traveled with more than one person who insisted they always get carsick if they didn’t ride in the front seat. I think it was more like a ploy to ride shotgun.
It goes without saying that all passengers must have the same opinion about the destination. A vacation can be ruined by one who thinks the California redwoods are simply another bunch of trees or one who mocks those with misty eyes at the sight of the Lincoln Memorial.
Finally, the best road trips make the best memories. As author Pat Conroy (1945-2016) wrote, “Once you have traveled, the voyage never ends, but is played out over and over again in the quietest chambers. The mind can never break off from the journey.”
So true … so very true.
