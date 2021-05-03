Is Cody actually getting close to not having enough parking?
City planner Todd Stowell said at Tuesday’s planning and zoning meeting, prior to approval of a temporary parking variance, that he was being cautious in recommending approval because there are a lot of businesses in the downtown zone that get credit for 100 spaces of free parking.
He said while he’s always discounted people saying before that there was a parking problem, the future is more cloudy on that issue.
While we don’t see the downtown parking situation as dire, we do agree it’s never too early to plan for a future when parking will be a problem.
At P&Z, two of the biggest issues recently have revolved around parking or lack thereof, including at a new brewery being built on East Sheridan and an expansion of Trailhead downtown.
The brewery, which lies outside the downtown zone, needed a variance to cover an occupancy that surpassed the typical formula for how many parking spaces they had on property. The question there was why couldn’t they be credited with all of the street parking in the area on the street? The solution did include them getting credit for some street parking in front of the business and parking agreements with neighboring businesses.
Trailhead’s expansion, on the other hand, caused owner Nathan Kardos to have to worry about parking for the first time, as his Beck Avenue restaurant is exempted from providing spots for 100 or less occupancy.
So the question in that situation? How much street and parking lot parking is available to handle the overflow, in addition to other businesses on the street and Sheridan itself.
Does Cody have a parking problem looming? Is it just a downtown problem that could be solved by enlarging the area considered as being downtown, and thus exempting business from spots?
Is there a need for more funding to prepare for future construction of another parking lot, or a parking garage?
We don’t have the answers, but it’s time people start looking seriously at the problem.
