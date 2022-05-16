To the editor:
This year the assessed valuation and resulting tax on our Cody home increased by 26% despite the fact that there have been no changes in this property in years. This increase is a result of new out-of-state home buyer purchases plus a disastrous increase in the current rate of inflation.
Property taxes rising at double digit rates have dire effects on two groups of taxpayers – those at or below poverty levels and those on fixed or semi-fixed incomes. A change by our legislators in current laws is the obvious answer.
Here is an approach which doesn’t just provide relief, but actually solves the problem of property assessments escalating at unexpected and unreasonable rates.
If a Wyoming citizen exceeds 65 or is disabled on or before 2022, or any year thereafter, their home would be given a base assessment at that time. From that point on this base would be adjusted to reflect the lower of the previous year’s base, plus a reasonable 3% inflation rate or an actual lower assessment from the previous year.
Further, after the property is sold or the individual dies, their property would be assessed at the current fair market value. The new owner from that point on would pay the tax based on the current assessment calculation until they reach 65 or become disabled, at which time they would be taxed based on the assessment limitations above.
This does not freeze property assessments but does limit increases to a reasonable rate of inflation. Revenues to the county would increase at the rate of inflation on property held by seniors and disabled residents subject to this approach.
(s) fritz wasmuth
Cody
