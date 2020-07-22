I wonder if anyone else notices the many inconsistencies our human species has about any number of things.
Perhaps it’s the pandemic that makes me, and probably most people, a little nuts – or more nuts – in some cases. I don’t pretend to think I’m immune to being a little crazy. Most of us are.
We do dumb things, make good and bad decisions, do what isn’t in our best interest, blame others, wish troubles away, pretend all is well when our world is crumbling, want the easy way out, believe lies because it’s easier than thinking things through, and generally being human. As I’ve mentioned before, humans are an odd lot.
During stressful times, some of our senses are heightened while some become submerged. It’s fascinating how we react to situations we can’t or won’t try to understand. It’s amazing how people who see a situation, read a book or an article, watch a news story can see the same situation so differently.
It’s a bit like when someone witnesses an accident and is giving a report to the police. Two people can see the same accident, but from a slightly different view. It’s well documented that “eye witnesses” still view an actual event from a subjective prism. One of the many reasons lawyers will never be obsolete.
We’re seeing how people are viewing the same situations across the country from their own subjective prism. We’re finding out that we are losing our ability and willingness to agree on facts and science.
It’s leading to people being angry with each other and, worse, beginning to treat each other in many ways that are less than neighborly. When a news story with video footage is aired, one can see the situation as egregious while another sees it as just fine.
What one hears as lies based on evidence they have seen, another views as truth based on evidence they have seen. Some who see people waving both Old Glory and Rebel Flag think it’s a little strange, since the old Dixie flag was a battle flag of those who fought against the Union, generally known as an act of treason. Some don’t think there is an inconsistency with revering both flags.
Most people know smoking is hazardous to our health; some think it’s their right to smoke anywhere, anytime. We know which foods add empty calories and weight; we opt for the Blizzard or Big Mac anyway. We know driving over the speed limit, sans seat belts, can cause harm to ourselves and others; some see it as their right to do what they want behind the wheel.
As I sit in my crazy bubble during this crazy time and continue to over-think every situation, it feels like we’re losing our sense of community and care of our neighbor. We seem to be in a “me first” era, which seems to diminish our sense of belonging to something larger than ourselves. We’re fighting about things we should be working together to solve. We’re bickering about stuff that keeps us down rather than lifts us up. Is there no common good anymore?
Did I mention, humans are an odd lot?
