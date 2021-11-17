How often do we hear those magical, first date stories ... “It was love at first sight,” “I knew this was the gal I’m gonna marry,” or “I realized she was my cousin, but the heart wants what the heart wants?”
We never hear about the bumbling dates that scar a kid for years to come. It’s not love-song-friendly, so it’s just swept under the rug. Who wants to admit they were so pathetically clumsy, they had no clue how to act under a girl’s gaze?
It might surprise you to know I wasn’t always the silver-tongued Lothario you’ve come to know. I was the class clown obviously, which leads to plenty of near-misses. A clown never realizes it till at a future class reunion, a former high school hottie says, “You were so cute and funny, I was really attracted to you, but you’d say weird things like, ‘If you think I’m funny now, you oughta see me naked.’ It kinda scared me. But I wish we could turn back time.” You say something like, “Well, daylight savings is coming up, so wanna make out?” The eye-roll walk-away leaves you wondering just how much progress you’ve made.
I was steeped in teenage angst, which entails intrusive hormones making it a nightmare walking to the pencil sharpener, and pimple outbreaks at the worst possible time. Her name was Marcia Owens, a pretty cheerleader one year our junior. Jerry Salley, my best friend since grade school who was dating upper-class girls well before my first kiss, was my romance tutor. He and girlfriend Dawn, head cheerleader and, 45 years later, still Jerry’s wife, were convinced Marcia and I would be good together and should double-date to the Valentine’s dance. Again, I was no Lance Romance, but the word was out and took on a life of its own. I kept putting it off and every time I’d chance upon her, I’d inevitably do something stupid as the mutual tension built.
Once in the cafeteria, I took my tray to the proper receptacle, nervously aware I’d be walking by the cheerleader table. On my way back, thinking one of the girls said something, I looked back and said something sexy like, “Huh?” They’re all staring at me in silence, and back at my table, buddy Mick Maldet tried pushing me towards Marcia saying, “Just go ask her.” Feeling completely emasculated, I snapped, “Shut up or we’re going outside.” I was no tough guy, but Mick saw tortured desperation in my angry eyes and realized I may have the strength of a hundred dorks.
This went on and on till at Jerry’s house, I mustered the nerve to call her. With dry mouth, I asked and she said, “Well, Dave Kimmel already asked me, but I never said for sure.” I came back with, “Why don’t you chew on it and I’ll call you tomorrow?” Jerry burst out giggling so loud I’m sure the neighbors heard and I hung up in a trembling panic.
And then came the date. It’s so much worse than the lead-up, we’ll need a part 2 next week. Be forewarned, it’s not for the squeamish.
