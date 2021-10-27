To the editor:
Trap-Neuter-Release programs for cats are cruel, not kind.
Megan McLean, PCAS executive director, claims studies and research support the TNR program for feral cats, but where are those studies? American Bird Conservancy, American Association of Wildlife Veterinarians, the People for the Ethical Treatment Animals (PETA), the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians, the Life Society, the Association of Avian Veterinarians, United Activists for Animal Rights, the New York Coalition for Animal Rights, and the Florida Animal Control Association to name a few all oppose Trap-Neuter-Release programs.
TNR programs rob natural wildlife from hunting prey and contribute to the estimated 3.5 billion birds skilled by domestic, feral and TNR cats. Although many TNR cats are fed and cared for by well-intentioned volunteers, eventually released cats will eventually suffer the ravages of nature, either dying of starvation, disease, predation from the unforgiving laws of nature. Although TNR programs help humans feel better, the humane action is to trap and euthanize feral cats while educating cat owners to keep their cats indoors.
(s) dennis price
Pine Grove, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.