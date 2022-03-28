I have around 100 apps on my cell phone, and I know folks who have two and three times that amount.
In fact, users downloaded something like 218 billion mobile apps in 2020! Statistical estimates by Statista – the online marketing and consumer data website – suggest there are approximately 3.04 million apps on the Google Store and another 2.09 million apps on the Apple App Store. (One’s mobile device usually has one of two operating systems: iPhone [Apple] or Android [Google].) I can grab an app for food, games, music, travel, banking, weather, dating, multimedia, health and news, to name a few. It is truly remarkable what apps can do.
In case there’s a question about what an app actually is, the word app is short for “mobile application.” It is basically a computer program or software application made to operate on mobile devices such as phones, tablets or watches rather than on desktop computers. The website MobileApps.com reports that “out of the 7.9 billion people worldwide, approximately 5.1 billion have access to a mobile device, with over 3.8 billion currently active on social media.” Simply put: There’s no shortage of markets for apps.
A “password manager” is one of my favorite apps. When everything from online banking to movie subscriptions require a password, it’s downright hard to remember them all. With a very secure password manager, I only remember one. Then I can search for my login info for dozens of accounts.
I’m so impressed with what users can do with their apps. For example, I can use my phone to capture a photo of trees and plants and the app identifies the species. If I find spots on leaves, I take a picture, and the app can give me an idea if I’m facing a plant disease.
However, with the Google Lens app, I can photograph almost anything and have the app identify it – whether it’s a car, a flower or a pair of sneakers.
Some of the most useful apps are those that translate language. If I found myself in Italy, for instance, I can ask my question, and the app translates. I can rest assured that I’m asking directions to the Coliseum rather than the local drycleaner down the street.
RunPee has hundreds of movies in its database. I can launch the app as a movie begins, and it alerts me when there’s a good time to run to the bathroom – when I won’t miss anything major in the plot. Then, after the lull in the action, I can use the app to catch up on what I missed while I was indisposed.
With a lyrics tracker, I can type in a few words or hum a tune, and the app can identify the song. Spot Angels is a user-based app in which folks give each other a heads-up as to empty parking spots in cities, i.e., “Hurry, I just left a parking spot at 12th and Sheridan.”
Now S.M.T.H. or Send Me To Heaven is what one writer called “an app which you should use absolutely at your own risk.” Basically, it’s a game in which I would toss my phone in the air, and the app calculates the height of the throw. I can challenge others to see who gets the higher score – that is, until our phones break.
I think I’ll pass on that one…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.