I’m really peeved with the Millers.
They show up at night just at bedtime; they have an annoying habit of hogging all the light. They throw themselves against my walls and leave dark spots of Lord only knows what. My favorite line about them is, “They’re pesky but harmless.”
For me, they’re downright creepy – harmless or not.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not impugning the name of those good folks whose last names happen to be Miller. No, I’m talking about miller moths here – those pesky moths that evidently start out as cutworm caterpillars in the Plains. Once it warms up, they turn into winged aggravations. Then, they head west to cooler, mountain altitudes and a bill of fare of wildflowers.
Last night, I was outside watering flowers and finally came inside only when it became too dark to see what I was doing. I went to bed, turned on the lamp to read a bit, and then I heard it: that erratic tapping inside the lampshade as a shadow spun round and round inside. One of the millers had made its way into the house and darted toward the bedside lamp, the only light in the house. That’s how millers are: sneaky.
From what I can gather, these goings-on of poetry fame – the ol’ “drawn like a moth to a flame” – is the subject of many studies among entomologists, a.k.a. bug guys. Evidently, moths use the moon to help orient their flights. Since millers aren’t a very smart bunch anyway, our porch lights or reading lamps apparently confuse them. Their “flight angle” is altered, which causes them to spiral toward the light source – hence the spinning inside the lampshade.
I only knew that I’d never get any sleep with that invader in the house. Even if I turned off the lamp, I’d imagine it comfortably sacked out in the folds of the bedspread or worse, snoozing in my hair. It was time for action.
My plan was to flip off the lamp, turn on the kitchen light and hope the moth would fly in that direction. If all went well, I’d shut the bedroom door and finally get some sleep.
So, as the kitchen light streamed toward the bedroom, I searched for the culprit. I had no intention of grabbing the darn thing with a tissue and flushing it down the toilet; that’s too creepy. I could suck them up with a vacuum, but I didn’t want to wake up the rest of the house. I could also lure them to their deaths with a pan of soapy water under a single light. When millers shift toward the light, their erratic flight traps them in soapsuds, leading to a watery demise.
As I considered my options, there it was: True to its poetic metaphor, the miller was on its way toward the kitchen light – that is, until it reached the bedroom doorway. That stupid insect did not have the wherewithal to fly a few inches lower to clear the space above the door and have a clear shot toward the kitchen light! I grabbed a magazine and swished at the moth to get it out the door. When it did, I quickly shut the door and fell into bed exhausted.
Thankfully, the Millers had left the room.
