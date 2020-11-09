Wednesday is a day where we honor all veterans – past and present – for the sacrifices they made and continue to make even upon their return.
History has shown that we don’t always give them that respect. During the Vietnam War, many veterans experienced negative reactions when they came back.
We have done a better job in recent years, no matter our personal stance of overseas conflicts, of giving men and women in the military thanks for their service.
Cody always has a variety of activities for our veterans on the day, with the biggest being the yearly Cody School District Veterans Day program.
It started at the elementary level and has continued to grow. Last year included the middle and high school bands and choir, veterans groups, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard and more. Sweitzer Gym is always packed for the annual tribute.
After the ceremony, the veterans and their families were treated to pie and refreshments.
While the event won’t happen in its traditional sense this year because of COVID-19, the students are still working to thank veterans.
Students at Eastside will be outside the school for a “drive-by pie” event, an opportunity for veterans to grab a personal pie to help celebrate the day.
The elementary schools are also recording videos that will be compiled into a movie and shown on all the screens at Big Horn Cinemas twice on Wednesday, once at 9 a.m. and once at 10:30 a.m.
And student councils have been raising money for Bighorn Basin Honor Quilts, a group that provides veterans with high-quality quilts. More than $4,800 has been raised between the elementary and middle schools.
While we may not be able to see them in person, follow the lead of our students and find creative ways to reach out to veterans you know and thank them for their service.
