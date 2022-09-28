Hot enough for ya?
When’s the last time that trite cliché was chirped just days before October doth theoretically usher in the ides of winter? Some remembereth that bygone season that once signified sled rides and snow angels, but dost thou not now labor under a noonday, scorching assault of blazing sun that beseecheth thee upon furrowed, soakened brow?
Okay, I’ll talk normal now; I was merely trying to sound like a profound author instead of just a two-bit humor writer – the lowest of the low in the literary world. We’re the court jesters in the royal kingdom where Tolstoy and Dave Barry are seldom assembled together. And that’s … okay. I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and people like me, doggone it.
But what about this unceasing, relentless heat and the bedside fan I still must use to sleep without a sweat-soaked pillow? I’ll just come out and say it: If the planet ain’t heating, my hair ain’t receding. The proof is everywhere if one will open the eyes and ears that hearken the pitter-patter of perspiring pits.
An interesting, older gentleman at the dog park recently said, “Nobody can deny it’s happening; the numbers are right there to see. But I always make it clear that though we know it’s happening, we don’t know what’s causing it.” I said, “I agree; oh look, my dog is pooping.”
Admitting the earth is heating at an alarming rate does not make one a liberal, but wanting to ban gas-powered cars for expensive electric ones, or calling it an “existential crisis” probably does. Who knows what’s causing this alarming warmth? Is it fossil fuels needed to retain economic lucidity? Is it those rude cows who don’t even try to hold it in? It’s like they think it’s funny. When you hear the short, abrupt “moo,” is that Holstein quipping, “Hey, it wasn’t me. Whoever smelt it dealt it.” So smug! So irresponsible!
But the out-and-out deniers are cows of a different color altogether. I hear the cliches like, “Back in the 70’s, they thought we were entering another ice age.” Funny thing, a few oldsters recall this vividly, but most others like me have no recollection. I wonder if it wasn’t just some guy at the Granny’s counter on a particularly cold fall day saying, “Feels like a freakin’ ice age.”
They will never be convinced. There could be people frying eggs on the sidewalk in December (and I do believe it will come to that) and hard-cores will insist, “It’s cyclical, for crying out loud, and Al Gore flies on private jets!” I’m here to tell ya though: It’s been hotter than hell, literally! It’s no existential crisis though – not for me anyways; I’ll only exist another 20 years at best and at this rate will probably never have kids or grandkids to be affected.
Now helpless old ladies being beaten senseless in major cities and their attackers released an hour later … that doth hearken existential crisis. (Sorry, that kind of syntax is a hard habit to break, much like those cows and their whoopie cushions they think are soooo hilarious).
