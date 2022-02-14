When a couple has been married as long as we have, there have been five decades of Valentine’s Days.
This is not to say that it’s always been wedded bliss with chocolates and roses, however. Sometimes it’s silly stuff a couple tends to remember more.
One spring, my husband’s aunt gave him a homemade, ready-to-bake apple pie in thanks for chores he’d done for her. I grabbed a tablespoon and shook sugar all over the pie, and then reached for the cinnamon. As I scattered the spice, I noticed the cinnamon had a greenish cast to it. I looked in horror at the jar that was marked “cumin” and hastily grabbed a damp paper towel to wipe off the disgusting powder and try to salvage the pie.
With more sugar and, yes, the cinnamon, I put the pie in the oven and debated whether to confess my deed. While the pie tasted OK, I did own up. “The jars were identical,” I explained, “and both labels did begin with a ‘C.’”
Then, there was the time Husband Carl and I visited Hawaii. Our agenda included a formal dinner cruise along Waikiki Beach at sunset. I had a “to die for” peach gown for the occasion and looked forward to a romantic evening. The glorious sunset, the flower-scented breeze, the awesome food – it was to be a truly memorable night.
Now, I’d never had motion sickness and often teased Carl about his. But for some reason, even though I’d never been “seasick,” actually eating on the boat was a disaster. I became sicker and sicker as the cruise wore on, and burial at sea started to look like the only solution. I couldn’t imagine how I’d get off that boat under my own power.
Thankfully, when we returned to shore, there was a greasy dumpster at the end of the gangplank. I couldn’t scramble down the ramp fast enough before I stood on my tiptoes and heaved into the trash.
Carl pretended to have never seen me before.
And how could I forget that July day, years ago when we owned a service station in downtown Cody. Each month I billed customers, attaching individual invoices to each statement. On this date, I was ready to take my work home to finish the billing. I headed to the car with the box of invoices and placed them on the car roof as I fished for my keys.
Once I opened the door, however, I promptly forgot the statements, got behind the wheel, and “flipped a U” in front of the station. As I drove home, I had no idea that scores of invoices were sailing like confetti through the intersection of 16th and Sheridan.
Carl watched incredulously and promptly sent an employee out with a paper bag to salvage as many papers as she could. Apparently, she bounded down 16th Street, dodging locals and tourists alike, as she snatched the elusive papers. Eventually, she delivered the invoices stuffed into the grocery bag, which took hours to separate.
Surprisingly, only a few papers were missing from the “bag o’ invoices” – and only a handful had skid marks on them.
Yes, with Valentine’s Day, I like to think we enjoy those memories – even the “someday we’ll laugh about it” ones.
