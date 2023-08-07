To the editor:
I hope you will care and read. I am Samuel Mads Cottrell from Powell, and want to talk to everyone interested about building our temple in Cody.
I was born and raised in the Big Horn Basin, spending 17 years in Burlington, 37 in Meeteetse and 31 years in Powell. I have spent most of my life here, by choice, not chance. Many other Big Horn Basin cities and towns would like to have our temple in their area, but in my opinion, there is just one town that shines out among the others. Cody has always been my family’s favorite place to go away from home, close to home.
Our chapels and temples mean very much to us in our Earthly and Heavenly lives. We already have been blessed with two buildings in Cody. Our chapel on Wyoming Street, including a visitors’ center and a famous mural, has been there for decades. The other building located across the street from the Rec Center is our Stake Center. Both of these buildings and their yards have been and are beautiful. The public is welcome to join us anytime, and we invite them to come join us.
There is no reason we cannot agree with each other on the things that concern some of you and us. If you just don’t like us, I am very sorry. If this is the case, I would like to meet you personally so we can become friends. I am listed in the Powell phone book. Also, when our people come to Cody now, we buy groceries and supplies and support your restaurants and service stations. I believe this would continue and increase.
Please, let us get together without a large crowd, settle our questions and continue on in peace, harmony and unity. We want to please the people of Cody so they will be happy for us to come join them in the temple, shop or whatever.
(s) S. Mads Cottrell
Past stake president of the Cody Wyoming Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints Stake
Powell
