Even introverts get cabin fever.
One of the many human idiosyncrasies is that some want to do what we can’t, want what we don’t have. If a buffet of food were set out in front of us, and we were told we could eat anything except the apple pie, we would crave and find a way to sneak the apple pie – even after gorging on all that we could eat. The human mind continues to be an unsolved mystery.
In many ways, my routine hasn’t changed all that much during this pandemic. I’ve been fortunate to be able to continue working, and have continued being a homebody. I’ve always shopped early. I was glad when I could finally get my hair cut. But in my mind, and probably in most people’s minds, things do take on subtle changes.
We’re on information overload – mostly due to the fact it’s harder and harder to discern accurate information from all the rabid conspiracy theories that seem to gain traction during a crisis. We’re also trying to figure how we can get back to “normal” – whatever that is or was.
The number of unanswered questions outnumbers the answered. It’s disconcerting, then annoying, and ultimately we become complacent plus angry and then caution gets tossed into the wind.
I find myself wanting to go somewhere, mostly because it’s not necessarily wise to do so. I want to see friends and family, but air travel routes are currently different and with more complicated protocols in order to protect people as much as possible.
Protection protocols aren’t perfect, and tend to be uncomfortable, but necessary. No one likes to be subjected to discomfort, even in our own best interest. Road travel, while seemingly safer, still means restaurants and hotel stays. What safety protocols would I encounter on another Thelma and Louise adventure? Another conundrum.
I haven’t found the motivation to do what some have been doing at home. My closets, drawers, cupboards still need organizing and purging. Those spring/fall cleaning projects have remained on the proverbial to-do list for the past several years. I’ve read about the same as usual. TV has always been hit/miss. I miss sports and am pleased MLB is back, even in an unusual fashion.
I’ve decided not to think about my favorite sport, football. I have put my head in the sand, refusing to think about the additional disorientation I’ll have to deal with come fall if that gets altered. Sleep, or lack thereof, is the same challenge. All this adds more angst to an already angst-laden time. Everything seems off, nothing seems comfortable. Even trying to find a different routine and self-talk our way to comfort, nothing works exactly as we hope.
Cabin fever has many curves and angles. It’s also part of the human mind and its many mysteries and hidden chambers. Our mind does strange things – some that startle and amaze us; some that trick us and trip us up.
If we’re not careful, we let our fears and anger override our common sense and our experience. Letting cabin fever take over has worn me out. Time for a nap … if only that were possible.
