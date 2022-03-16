I suspect anyone thinking humor can’t be derived from a spiritual setting hasn’t noticed the bald guy in the back pew whose head repetitively drops toward his knees halfway through the sermon.
You can be the most devout Christian since Mother Teresa, but you’re gonna poke the guy next to you when you see that bald spot suddenly being exposed.
I know I’m repeating this story, but who cares? In the early ’90s amid a relationship heartbreak, we were roofing the museum while in the throes of daily, hurricane winds, much like every day in Cody. Self-flagellating over my blatant contribution to her exit and sporting a freakish, wind-altered perm to alleviate my suddenly-single status, I too was about to blow.
Home alone each night, I began to pen – actually, type. I was about a year short of my first, rudimentary computer – a chronological history of God’s only mistake, the wind.
This torturous, cathartic writing about wind’s dubious introduction into the Garden of Eden went on for weeks, recounting how this new phenomenon led to normally serene animals snarling and snapping and frequent slap fights among the guardian angels. Again, this wasn’t Bible-based, but pure fiction born of gut-wrenching depression.
I shared with buddy Ev Diehl, passing it on to Enterprise editor Bruce McCormack who made me an offer I couldn’t refuse ($5 back then was like $10,000 today). That wind story ran in a two-part column, later expanded and self-published to my first book, “Has Anyone Seen My Hood Ornament.”
Fast forward to Kenny Martin’s old shoe store, Making Tracks, where Ken sold copies of my book. An older guy I knew happened to be browsing nearby and offered this rebuke: “I don’t approve of that kind of humor. Nowhere in the Bible does it say Jesus laughed.”
Quick on my feet back then, I retorted, “It doesn’t mention Him ever using the bathroom either, but I’m sure he did.”
Fast forward again to last Sunday at CMA Church, “Reverend Randy” asked a parishioner gal to come up front and said, “For now, you’re gonna be God” as he turned her around to make a point about turning our back on God when entertaining a prized sin. The example he used was a teenager habitually swiping his father’s change dropped on the table each night after work.
Wouldn’t you know, just as my head begins to drop sluggishly, I realize how apropos this analogy is. As a teenager, I regularly ventured into my parent’s bedroom and gathered Dad’s change from their top dresser drawer to feed my pinball machine addiction.
When I told Randy in the visiting area later he must have been reading my mail, he confessed he was talking about himself securing his father’s spare change. In a strange way, our collective, thieving guilt bonded us possibly for all of eternity.
Just for quips and giggles when I walked away from Randy, I saw the woman he had called up front and said in a stern voice, “Who are you to play God?” I’m not even sure she got it, but again: Church humor isn’t for everyone.
