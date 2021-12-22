To the editor:
There’s a Christmas quote that goes, “The light in a child’s eyes is all it takes to make Christmas a magical time of the year.” For the last two years, the Santa at the Santa House in City Park has undeniably brought Christmas magic to my family.
2020 was filled with uncertainty and change as some traditions were lacking or absent entirely because they were deemed “not safe.” I was struggling to get into the Christmas spirit but decided I wouldn’t miss the opportunity for my 3-year-old son to see Santa.
I regretted nothing, as my son grinned from ear to ear and talked about the experience for days. This year, there was no question we were going to visit him again, now with my 10-month-old daughter also in tow.
My son’s eyes lit up as he ran to Santa to tell him he “missed him since last year” and he’s “4 now.” Beaming and jolly, Santa proceeded to talk to my son, who carried on the conversation as if they were old friends. It warmed my heart to watch them, and I felt the nostalgic feeling of Christmas magic that I had longed for since being a child myself.
It had faded little by little over time as I got older until one day it was lost altogether. I left there believing again in Santa – the magic of Santa. You see, it exists. I witnessed it. It’s not about the toys or the things; it’s about the feelings, and the light in a child’s eyes.
Santa, if you are reading this, you hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for sparking the Christmas magic in our children and for restoring it in those who have lost it, but yearned to have it back.
(s) tabatha hansen
Powell
