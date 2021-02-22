To the editor:
A few years back, while on leave from the Army, I was sitting at a bar in Stanley, Idaho, when an older cowboy gentleman sat down next to me.
We eventually struck up a conversation. He asked me what I did and I replied that I was in the Army. He then asked how long I had been in. I told him since February of 2001. He looked up and I could tell he was doing some mental math.
He then turned to me, with a grin, and said that’s bad timing. He made that in reference to my active duty start date being seven months prior to the attacks on 9/11.
I smiled and replied, “That’s one way of putting it.”
I don’t believe it was bad, nor was it “fortunate” timing. Likely somewhere in between. I have worked alongside some of the most selfless people I could imagine. This includes soldiers from such diverse backgrounds as Los Angeles to rural Alaska. It also includes Iraqi and Afghani nationals, who gave their lives in service to our nation’s fight against terrorism.
I have lost two close friends and far too many comrades. I have regrets, but none related to my service to our nation. The Constitution is only as good as its guarantee, which is provided by the men and woman serving in its defense.
The last 20 years have taken me all over the world, which includes Iraq and Afghanistan. As I reflect on my 20 year journey, it is clear that service is not for everyone. It is for those who have the spirit of service, self-sacrifice and the ability to endure extreme periodic hardships. It has been a great 20 years.
(s) Lieutenant colonel carson davis
Cody
