There is no question in our minds the Biden administration’s executive order requiring certain businesses to mandate vaccines or weekly testing would be federal overreach.
That being said, we question how effective this week’s Wyoming Legislature’s special session to address legislation regarding any mandate will accomplish.
It should be clearly stated the question before the legislature is not whether vaccines are effective or not. The question is, “Does the president have the authority to impose such a mandate?”
The U.S. Constitution clearly elucidates state statutes can never supersede legitimate federal law.
That brings up some interesting legal questions that will most likely be argued in courts for months if not years.
For example: Does the president have the legal authority to issue an executive order impacting private businesses? What federal agency is responsible for administering the order? Is it OSHA? If so, is OSHA under the executive branch of government or is it a separate entity created by the legislative branch or some kind of independent government agency?
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has already made three statements saying Wyoming is preparing to challenge a mandate in the courts.
We believe the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses would have a better chance of being overturned in the courts than by state legislation.
In the same way a federal judge ruled Biden’s executive order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands was a federal overreach, we believe a federal judge could issue a similar ruling on vaccine mandates.
Maybe it doesn’t hurt for the Wyoming Legislature to do a little posturing regarding federal overreach and we are pleased our area elected legislators are trying to do something to address the overreach.
Again we reiterate this is not a question of the safety or effectiveness of COVID vaccines, but a question of the legality of a federal mandate.
And while we adamantly assert the executive mandate requiring vaccinations would be an overreach of the federal government, it is our opinion that question would be best addressed in a federal courtroom rather than in the legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.