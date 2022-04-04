To the editor:
Wyoming is a state that will elect people who they know, who’s last name they recognize. Liz Cheney is a prime example of such an election. She has kept her father’s last name and ran on his reputation. She has never ran on what she has done for Wyoming. We are not better off because of things she has done. It’s time to change this and demand accountability from her and her actions. Her actions regarding the vote of impeachment was a spit in the face of every Wyoming citizen because it goes against everything we stand for. Specifically law and order. It was a hate filled and partisan fueled impeachment. It was done on grounds that pale in comparison to the kinds of things that have been committed by the current administration before and while in office.
Trumplican is a term used to describe Republicans who have and continue to support President Donald Trump. It may be used by people who continue to support Representative Cheney to describe anyone who oppose her. While this may be true for some, a vast majority I would be willing to bet continues to support President Donald Trump especially within this state because he stood for law and order. He worked to protect our rights and he had a strong connection with the people. Unfortunately we also have representatives like Liz Cheney who did not stand for law and order. Cheney claimed to have inside information which in theory everyone should have had. If this is true why does she not share it with us? She is elected to represent the people of Wyoming. If she will not, it’s time for new representation from someone else who will.
(s) matthew gwynn
Powell
