To the editor:
The financial forecast for Wyoming’s schools for the near future appears to be bleak. Superintendent Peg Monteith said the CARES money cannot be put into savings. Could we use the CARES money carefully for our current needs, setting aside money collected from property taxes to help Park 6 get through the next couple years without cutting staff again?
Do we really need to hire a new principal to administer the rural schools and the virtual school? As teaching positions are eliminated, teachers are being asked to take additional responsibilities. Could our current administrators take additional responsibilities? Could we have Eastside’s principal be responsible for Wapiti, Sunset’s principal for Valley, and Livingston’s principal the virtual school similarly as we did a few years ago? Could we eliminate assistant principal positions giving those responsibilities back to the principals and providing budget dollars to maintain teaching positions?
As I drive main street, I am seeing many “Help Wanted” signs. Summer positions can teach that work can be exchanged for money to buy things we need and want, and work ethic. With this learning, we will have a better prepared workforce. Summer positions might also help a person learn that they do not want to be a dishwasher or motel maid all their life, that they might really desire to have an education so that they might own a business, create new innovative products, or help run our country. Then, getting the most from their public education may become their goal, possibly leading to more dedicated students in our schools. Both individuals and our society would gain.
I believe teaching our students the very best we can is our responsibility and greatest asset for their future, and for our future.
(s) Sheryl morris
Cody
From FORBES COM…. “ It was a three year fight to open the books on the entire payroll of the Wyoming public schools. Finally, the salaries of every educator, administrator, and staffer have been posted online. Starting in 2017, our organization at OpenTheBooks.com filed open records requests with the 48 public school districts. Some districts wanted to charge us fees up to $3,600. Only 18 of the districts produced a responsive record of their payrolls – the rest of the districts arguably violated transparency law.”
Every Wyoming taxpayer ought to familiarize themselves with the salaries being paid by their local school districts and decide for themselves if teachers and administrators are woefully underpaid or too richly compensated.
Start at OPENTHEBOOKSCOM and search for WYOMING PUBLIC SCHOOL SALARIES…. An informed public is vital.
