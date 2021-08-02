There’s nothing like a big anniversary to prompt lots of reminiscing. After five decades together, Husband Carl and I share so many memories as newlyweds, parents, empty-nesters, grandparents and now as senior citizens.
With all these remembrances, I chuckle when it occurs to me that most of them have one thing in common: food.
In his autobiography, the great tenor Luciano Pavarotti put it this way, “One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” As my nose and taste buds chew on my own savory memories, I’m inclined to agree.
The truth is that even before I was married, I had a cache of good food memories.
There was the Tastee Burger at Tom & Jerry’s Drive-In in Scottsbluff, Neb. Before my parents were married, my mom worked there as a carhop, and my dad flirted with her every chance he got as he stopped for coffee after his shift with the Nebraska Highway Patrol. Tom & Jerry’s remained in business when I was in grade school, and I so loved that burger. Actually, it was a sloppy-joe and simply had the best flavor. It wasn’t too sweet, too spicy, too salty or too anything – just “tastee.”
My mom was a great cook, too, and made the best cabbage buns. Variously called “beerach,” “kraut burger” or “runza,” these homemade bread rolls stuffed with cabbage and ground beef are so tasty. We kids paid little attention to Mom’s pleas for us to get out of her tiny kitchen. We kept up our hovering ways so that we wouldn’t miss a cabbage bun, hot from the oven, slathered with butter.
Yes, we Houses like our food, and our good times invariably have a favorite dish in the mix. Fortunate for Carl, I’ve been in the kitchen since I was in grade school. Then, Mom went to work as I headed into sixth grade, so my sister Evelyn and I cranked out many an evening meal for the family, aka culinary guinea pigs.
Carl loves pasta, and as a new wife, I naturally wanted to impress him with homemade marinara. I have a tried-and-true recipe for spaghetti sauce that I discovered 50 years ago, right after we were married. We’d received a set of cookbooks – Favorite Recipes of America – as a wedding present. One Mrs. Eugene Lange of Champaign, Ill., had submitted the recipe that I still use today. Every time I whip up a batch, I remember those early days.
Another family favorite is made-from-scratch mac and cheese. From the first batch, I learned that boxed mixes had no place in my pantry. However, the first time I crafted the cheesy goodness for our two oldest grandkids, the younger brother asked, “What’s for supper?” When I answered, “mac ’n cheese,” the older brother shot back, “But where’s the blue box?”
These days, favorites connect me with grandkids, too. Whenever they visit, even as teens and 20-somethings, I know the must-haves they’ve come to expect at Grandma’s.
It’s true: As good as the food is, the good times with family and friends are even better.
Maybe that’s why we call it “comfort food.”
