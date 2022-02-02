You’d think that people would have had enough of silly love songs. But I look around me and I see it isn’t so … . It’s true; we never will have enough silly love songs. One man’s silly is another man’s cathartacism.
You’ve likely noticed by now my almost Uncle Rico-like fascination with the past and its song lyrics. It has been likened to Springsteen’s Glory Days buddy who gets sloshed while droning endlessly about when he used to “throw that fastball by you, make you look like a fool, boy.” That’s one of those timeless, priceless lyrical lines sure to endure through eternity.
Even more so:“I like a good beer buzz early in the morning, and Billy likes to peel the labels from his bottles of Bud.” All Sheryl Crow wanted to do is have some fun, but expressed it perfectly. And who can forget the future timeless classic, “I kissed a girl and I liked it; the taste of cherry chapstick”?
In that case, it was gal on gal, but I remember my first kiss, forced on me at 14 by Winnie Godin, an older girl from church. I’m in the back seat of my sister’s boyfriend’s car with her when without warning, she jerks off her cat-eye glasses and shoves her tongue down my throat, actually gagging me a little. Yeah, “I kissed a girl and I hated it, the taste of rancid chip dip.”
Some of the classics were pure silly with no love involved: Chuck Berry’s “Ding-a-Ling” and ol’ Ray Stevens yelling to his wife,“Don’t look Ethel! It was too late; she’d already been mooned.”
But a few were just plain hurtful. I didn’t care much for Randy Newman and his “Well, I don’t want no short people, no short people ’round here ...” and “They got little baby legs that stand so low; ya gotta pick ’em up just to say hello ...”.
If that wasn’t below the belt, he kicks in an existential sip of bitter gall: “Short people got no reason ...no reason to live ... ” Is that a fact, sir?
How do you s’pose that made me feel thinking back to yet another cheerleader cooing, “Ahh, he’s such a funny little guy?”
I dedicate this week’s songfest to Meat Loaf who passed recently. Mr. Loaf, or simply “Meat” to his closest friends, became an icon, a giant both in stature and stage presence. It seems like one week he was bellowing out in his brash, intimidating style, “Making Love to the Dashboard Light” (no thank you Winnie; I just wanna go home) and then “Like a bat out of hell” he was gone. You are missed much, Meat.
I may just have to continue this hit parade with actual love songs next week, via Valentine’s Day. Be warned: they shan’t all be happy endings, ’cause “Song sung blue, everybody knows one; song sung blue, every garden grows one.”
A final note to Mr. Newman though, who must be 80ish by now. I hope you’ve lost three inches to age, but your nose kept growing. It’s time you know how you made some of us feel!
