When I reflect on the holidays, I can’t help but remember Christmas 2008.
That year, everything was quite festive at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., where Husband Carl was a patient.
The hospital went overboard to make Christmas away from home at least tolerable, if not ideal, for their spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury patients. The fluorescents overhead in the sky-bridges donned alternating red and green panels. Giant, lighted wreaths on either side of the bridges and at the entrance welcomed visitors to the hospital’s facilities. Decorated trees were everywhere in lobbies, gyms, nursing stations and patient rooms, and the cafeteria’s daily fare was sprinkled with holiday treats.
With license plates ranging from Iowa to Washington and from Texas to Montana, the parking lot looked like downtown Cody on a summer night. More than 300 people – patients and families – were spending Christmas in this unlikely setting. What’s more, they were sharing the holiday with individuals who bear little resemblance to their family and friends.
Soon, however, everyone looked familiar – and everyone took on the same look.
First, in unguarded moments, our feigned cheeriness gave way to sad eyes and furrowed brows: Exactly how sick was our injured loved one anyway? Moreover, we’d taken on the look of shock – make that sticker shock – as we ordered power chairs and electric patient lifts and wondered how we’d go about making our homes and vehicles “handicap accessible.”
From college teachers to roofers, patients and families alike also dealt with jobs. How could we be available for our injured loved ones and still work? Could the injured be retrained for employment in new fields? Predictably, most were not in a financial position to forego work for a while. We all still needed a paycheck.
Next, there was the dazed look, the one where medical bills and insurance papers collide. Who knew paperwork could be so mountainous? Was this equipment covered? Was that test deductible? Were we close to our insurance policy’s lifetime maximum (we were)? Did we need to add supplements to our Medicare benefits? More importantly: Could we?
Most of all, we’d acquired the look of disbelief. How in the world could lives be so completely changed in the blink of an eye – literally? Where in our basic natures do we summon the strength to be adequate caregivers or lifelong patients? Many speak of our courage, but few realize our daily mantra: Just breathe.
This group, who most likely shares the oddest holiday in their family’s history, also has new additions to their vocabulary, “before the accident” and “since the accident.” As we witnessed patients in their wheelchairs with ventilators, assistance dogs and all kinds of other equipment, it was almost hard to imagine them walking, talking and breathing normally. This is when families know something we don’t – they’re still the same people, simply mangled a bit, that’s all.
While there really is no place like home for the holidays, these folks brought home with them to the rehab setting. And we all shared the same wish for each other that Christmas: May healing come quickly, and if it couldn’t, may acceptance come just as quickly.
I know lots of folks who can use this prayer this year.
