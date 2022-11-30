I think it was Shakespeare, or possibly Yogi Berra, who famously asked, “What’s in a name?”
Yeah? Well tell that to Beulah Besecker or Arnie Dorkney. There’s plenty in a name and every time Darius Slay makes a bone-crunching tackle or intercepts another pass for the Eagles, it drives that fact even deeper. If Slay’s name were Bill Smith, he’d be just another average human, perhaps working on some assembly line – certainly not a feared NFL defensive back.
Darnell Savage of the Packers likewise tells wide receivers to enter his domain at their own peril. Conversely, Savage’s teammate Eric Wilson has only nine tackles – less than one a game. If his folks had foresight and named him Gunnar Laser Wilson III, I submit he’d have double-figure tackles and several QB sacks.
I think you see my point here. As my posse knows – and by posse I mean those who will still hang out with me and waive the annual fee – I have a fascination with dramatic and powerful names, particularly in the sports gambling world. I’m neither proud nor ashamed, but I laid groundwork for a whole generation of Blough gamblers. Way back when nephew Jay was in high school and I was in my 20s, I was furiously betting sports and made no secret of it. I even had a couple Cody High teachers giving me their bet orders.
I had quote, unquote “illegal” bookies to whom I called in large bets, and it wasn’t long before young Jay was saying, “Could you bet two dollars for me and a dollar for my friend Mikey on the Steelers?” Not to dampen his burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit, I’d say, “Sure thing kid,”and add or subtract their tiny toe-wetter to my hefty wagers.
In them days, one could only bet game winners and total points; no one ever heard of “props.” Now that sports betting is legal online, you can bet on the performance of nearly any individual player and that is where my infallible name-value system comes into play.
I remember a Browns running back named Webster Slaughter and I’m assuming current Browns safety Jamoris is a steely chip off the old Slaughter block. With the name Slaughter, super-stardom is predestined. They’re not gonna be running a company called “Slaughter and Son Heating and Cooling.”
Look around locally and watch name-winners become game-winners. The Tuckness boys, Dusty and Timber, were both headed to the rodeo circuit whether they liked it or not. And recently I saw a Cody Filly volleyball gal’s name that has college scholarship written all over it … Victory Buck. Victory shuns defeat.
A few weeks ago I wrote about my old Pennsylvania buddy Johnny Cadillac. Had he been an NFL running back, I’da bet him all day, as I do Alvin Kamara, a “Super-Sport” for New Orleans. Former Bronco Royce Freeman wasn’t the star I predicted, but I’m still holding out hope for Packers tight end Mercedes Lewis. Nobody’s gonna run away from Colts defender E.J. Speed, while former NFL receiver James Jett is the ninth leading receiver in Raider history.
All I’m saying is: Bloughs become roofers; Kamaras become Saints.
