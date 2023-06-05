To the editor:
A response to the May 26 article on the Cody Temple.
Claim: The resubmitted application addressed some of the concerns of the community.
Fact: The narrative letters submitted in the second round changed the date only. Nothing else.
Claim: Traffic study shows adequate roadway capacity in all scenarios.
Fact: The alleged traffic study as presented disavows its own findings with a disclaimer on the first page by saying “this study for due diligence purposes only” and suggests a traffic impact study that takes into account many additional and important factors.
Claim: A lighting study would “demonstrate efforts to minimize potential lighting impacts to the surrounding area.”
Fact: The two contour graphs in the second application add little to understanding without narrative text and legend of contour colors. It shouldn’t require a lighting engineer to review.
Claim: “Site development will aim to preserve views of the surrounding mountains from planned viewpoints on the property.”
Fact: Currently, the site is open space pasture with spectacular views of the Carter Peaks, Cedar Mountain, Rattlesnake, Heart Mountain and Sulphur Creek. The application says it seeks to preserve views from inside the grounds, while the building and the grounds block views of neighbors and passersby.
Claim: The temple would align with the Cody Master Plan (CBM).
Fact: CBM Principle 3.1.b violated. It neither protects the character nor is in harmony with existing/desired future character of the stable neighborhood.
CBM Principle 3.1.f violated. Height proposed in dissonance with existing/desired character of the neighborhood; it would not maintain a consistent scale of development, and it usurps the views of the surrounding residents so only temple visitors can enjoy such views.
CBM Principle 3.1.i violated. Plan ignores how the new development interfaces with adjacent neighborhoods.
CBM Principle 3.3.b violated. A cooperative approach has never been used by the owner/developer with open communication before the public hearing.
(s) sheila peterson
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.