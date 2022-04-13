This Sunday, nearly everyone and the horse they rode in on will be in church.
Easter will do that to a soul, and the good book is explicit: “Remember the Sabbath to keep it holy one day each year.” But with the size of the plank in my own eye, I shan’t judge. I certainly hold no records for church attendance. I suppose if they offered cash prizes, I’d probably strive to be more devout.
Today we focus on one particular Sunday back in Pennsylvania that involves an unplanned, unconventional trip to Sunday night service on my ’69 Harley chopper.
It was a dark and stormy night. I roared off on my scooter heading to the Polish Falcons Club five miles away, but not before Mom held me up at the door expressing her deepest desire I come to Sunday night service at our Holy Roller church. I made no promises, but Vegas odds would have likely been 10 to 1 against.
I had poker and the usual Sunday basement game on my mind. When I arrived there were no open seats; these seasoned veterans valued their chance to bolster their pensions. I was a young, bumbling upstart they nicknamed “Easy Money.”
“I’ll show em all” I thought, but it would have to wait, so I drank and observed. All I could think about though was Mother Naomi’s (not to be confused with Mother Teresa, a self-absorbed opportunist by comparison) words, “Doug, I’d be so happy if you came to church tonight.”
God knows Mom didn’t ask for much, but since in our holy roller church one could lose one’s salvation at the drop of a bra, her sole goal was to pray me into heaven. Most of the sermons referred to the horrors of hell and many suspected I was heading there full-throttle.
As I waited for a seat, I couldn’t drink her haunting, pleading voice away and finally resisted every selfish instinct, kick-started my Sportster and rode those six miles like a bat out of hell. I thought I saw a glowing halo around Mom’s beaming face and heard a chorus of angels humming, but it may have just been the cheap sound system.
Mom was happy so I was happy, but still hadn’t forgotten about that poker game I prayed would reveal an open seat. I burst in just after the first two cards were dealt and crusty old mainstay Charlie Pipta says, “Dougie, I gotta get home; I haven’t even looked at my hole cards so I’ll sell you my seat for a buck.”
I accepted his terms, peeked at my cards and saw two gorgeous aces staring back. My next card was a third ace and suddenly bulletproof, I bet and raised with the steady hand of a Ninja assassin. Sure my co-raiser had a full house, my seventh and final card was like an ace gift from Heaven. Frankly, I’m pretty sure it was just that.
The blessed cards kept appearing and I floated out of that joint at closing time with pockets conspicuously bulging. It’s generally not God’s M.O., but that guilt-aided decision surely led to my 7-Card-Stud salvation.
