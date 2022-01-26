To the editor:
A recent editorial took a look back on this past year and I was surprised that a controversial email sent by one local party representative to another was not included. In fact this email received several mentions in the editorial section. I personally did not read the email and from what I can gather I did not want to. Thankfully it was not sent to me. It is a good thing to be able to express views via open letters. My concern is that far more serious issues than a poorly crafted letter need to be addressed. From what I read the local representative was frustrated about the state of state politics. That is an issue that needs to be addressed.
The legislature last year passed numerous bills. Twenty one bills were introduced during the special session on federal vaccine mandates, one was passed. It is good that the legislature focused on this issue, but the lack of consensus on a broader spectrum of protections for Wyoming citizens was an eye opener for me.
Can we all admit that in general there is a frustration in our political system, for one to express the height of that in an e-mail is not exceptional? The language that is used by congressional representatives would make a sailor blush.
What can and should we do? That is open to debate at every level of government and in editorials. Locally we should identify what is hurting our relationships, health and livelihoods and stand against whatever and whoever is causing the injury. On the state and federal level we need to conjoin our representatives to try to solve issues that affect all Wyomingites.
Our forefathers dealt with divisions within the Republic and unfortunately we have to do that in this day and age. One bit of wisdom that can be applied today is paraphrased from a true patriot, Benjamin Franklin, “If we do not hang together, we will surely hang separately.”
(s) auggie mcbroom
Meeteetse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.